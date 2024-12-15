Youth travelling in car shot dead in Meegoda

A 32-year-old person travelling in a car has been shot dead by two unidentified gunmen who ambushed his vehicle at Nagahawatte in Meegoda, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 32-year-old father of one.

The shooting took place last night (14) as the victim was travelling from his brother’s residence to his own house in Nagahawatte, Meegoda.

An unidentified person had stopped his vehicle, while another person had opened fire at him, the police said.

The victim, who was critically injured in the shooting, had succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Homagama Hospital.

The victim’s wife and his one-year-old daughter were also inside the car, at the time of the shooting.

The deceased had been employed as an office assistant at the main office of the Department of Samurdhi Development in Sethsiripaya, Battaramulla.

Nugegoda scene of crime officers are conducting on-site investigations into the incident.

The suspects have not been identified yet, and Meegoda Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.