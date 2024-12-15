Suspect arrested over defrauding money promising foreign employment

December 15, 2024   11:04 am

Hakmana Police have arrested a suspect involved in defrauding money from several individuals by promising foreign employment opportunities.

The suspect was arrested yesterday (14) in the Kinniya Police Division in connection with 09 complaints received by Hakmana Police regarding the fraud.

The arrested suspect is a 36-year-old resident of the Puhulwella area, the police mentioned.

Police said that the investigation revealed that the suspect has defrauded over Rs. 4.3 million. 

Hakmana Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

