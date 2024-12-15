Four sluice gates opened in Rajanganaya Reservoir

Four sluice gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir have been opened following heavy rainfall.

The Department of Irrigation stated that steps have been taken to open one of the two sluice gates by two feet each and the other gate by three feet each.

It is reported that approximately 3,775 cubic meters of water per second is being released into the Kala Oya from the opened sluice gates.

Meanwhile, two sluice gates have been opened in the Angama Reservoir.

These sluicegates, which are opened one foot at a time, will release cubic meters of water per second into the Kala Oya, according to the Department of Irrigation.