SJB to propose opposition-aligned Speaker for Parliament

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Nalin Bandara announced that the opposition plans to propose a new Speaker for Parliament, representing the opposition, next Tuesday (17).

Speaking at a media conference held in Colombo today (15), MP Bandara expressed concerns over recent developments in Parliament and the country’s governance.

“The Parliament will convene on Tuesday, and a new Speaker must be appointed. We intend to present a Speaker who truly represents the opposition, not someone with questionable credentials,” Bandara stated, adding that no specific name has been proposed yet, but a meeting will be held tomorrow (16) to finalize the decision.

Bandara criticized the government, alleging deceit in their handling of national issues. “We are deeply disappointed that they have misled the entire country. They claim to clean up Parliament but have instead undermined education qualifications and governance,” he said.

He further accused certain members of Parliament of using fraudulent qualifications to secure their positions and called on the Bar Association of Sri Lanka to investigate. “The positions of specialist doctors have been reduced to ordinary doctors, and we are lodging complaints with the Medical Council regarding this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bandara also highlighted pressing concerns faced by the farming community, stating that fertilizer subsidies remain unpaid and warning of a potential rice shortage in 2025.

He criticized the government’s inaction, noting that Namal Karunaratne has been “in a dead sleep” over these issues.

Emphasizing the need for accountability, Bandara remarked, “Resigning from the Speaker’s post alone is insufficient. He should also step down as an MP.”