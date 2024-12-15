Legal action against over 300 traders for rice control price violations
December 15, 2024 03:05 pm
The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) states that more than 300 traders who violated the rice control price regulations have been identified during the recent raids.
CAA Director of Information Asela Bandara revealed that these traders were brought before the law during operations conducted since December 10.
Accordingly, he further stated that legal proceedings against them will commence from tomorrow (15).