Legal action against over 300 traders for rice control price violations

Legal action against over 300 traders for rice control price violations

December 15, 2024   03:05 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) states that more than 300 traders who violated the rice control price regulations have been identified during the recent raids.

CAA Director of Information Asela Bandara revealed that these traders were brought before the law during operations conducted since December 10.

Accordingly, he further stated that legal proceedings against them will commence from tomorrow (15).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka targets 4 mln tourists arrivals and USD 8.5 billion revenue by next 2 years (English)

Sri Lanka targets 4 mln tourists arrivals and USD 8.5 billion revenue by next 2 years (English)

Sri Lanka successfully concludes international bond restructuring;sees strong bondholder support in debt exchange (English)

Sri Lanka successfully concludes international bond restructuring;sees strong bondholder support in debt exchange (English)

President accepts Speaker's resignation;3 frontrunners to take over position (English)

President accepts Speaker's resignation;3 frontrunners to take over position (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm