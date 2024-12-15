Investigation launched into train collision in Beliatta

December 15, 2024   04:37 pm

The Department of Railway has launched an investigation into a collision that occurred at the Beliatta Railway Station earlier today (15), involving the engines of the ‘Rajarata Rajina’ and ‘Sagarika’ trains.  

The incident took place when the engine of the ‘Rajarata Rajina’ train, en route from Beliatta to Anuradhapura, collided with the ‘Sagarika’ train, which was stationary at the time due to an engine change.  

The collision caused significant damage to the ‘Sagarika train’, prompting the Railway Department to announce that it will not be operational tomorrow morning (16), according to the department.

The accident also disrupted the scheduled operations of the ‘Rajarata Rajina’ train, which was set to depart Beliatta for Anuradhapura at 8.45 a.m. today. The departure has been delayed as a result of the incident.

