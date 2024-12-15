Five Acting Ministers appointed

Acting Ministers have been appointed to five ministries in the absence of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on an official visit to India.

Accordingly, Acting Ministers have been appointed to oversee the affairs of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Digital Economy and Ministry of Defence which are under the purview of the President as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism and the Ministry of Labour.

The following Acting Ministers have been appointed;

Acting Minister of Digital Economy – Deputy Minister Eranga Weeraratne

Acting Minister of Defence - Deputy Minister Aruna Jayasekara

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism - Deputy Minister Arun Hemachandra

Acting Minister of Finance and Planning - Deputy Minister Dr. Harshana Sooriyapperuma

Acting Minister of Labour - Deputy Minister Mahinda Jayasinghe



The Head of State, accompanied by a top-level delegation left the island this afternoon (Dec. 15), aboard a SriLankan Airlines flight.

During his stay in India, Dissanayake will meet with the Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interest.

Dissanayake was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and Minister of Labour Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando.