Egg prices drop ahead of festive season

The All Ceylon Egg Traders’ Association has announced a significant reduction in egg prices for the upcoming festive season, with retail prices now set between Rs. 30 and 35.

The President of the association, Anton Appuhami explained that accordingly, regular eggs weighing less than 50 grams will be available for prices ranging from Rs. 30 to 32. For larger eggs, weighing over 55 grams, the price will be between Rs. 33 and 35.

“We have decided to sell eggs at a retail price of between Rs. 30 and 35 during the festive season. Therefore, we request that every retail shop ensure eggs are sold at prices not exceeding Rs. 35 from today”, Appuhami said.

This move comes after a period of high egg prices, with a single egg costing between Rs. 65 and 70 during the 2023 festive season. However, Appuhami noted that egg production has increased, leading to a surplus in the market and helping to stabilize prices.

“Egg production has risen significantly, and today, the price has stabilized in the market,” he said, noting, “There is now a surplus of eggs from all farmers, ensuring enough supply to meet demand.”

Appuhami further emphasized that consumers should be cautious and avoid purchasing eggs above the specified prices.