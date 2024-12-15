One dead, 8 injured as van plunges into 50-foot precipice

One dead, 8 injured as van plunges into 50-foot precipice

December 15, 2024   06:53 pm

One person was killed while at least 08 others have been wounded following a tragic accident which occurred this afternoon (15) when a van traveling on the Riverston - Laggala road plunged into a 50-foot precipice. 
 
Police stated that the van was carrying nine passengers, one of whom was tragically killed in the accident, while eight others were left injured.

The injured individuals have been rushed to Laggala Hospital for medical treatment. 

Police confirmed that the accident victims were part of a group from Galle who had been on an excursion.

Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka targets 4 mln tourists arrivals and USD 8.5 billion revenue by next 2 years (English)

Sri Lanka targets 4 mln tourists arrivals and USD 8.5 billion revenue by next 2 years (English)

Sri Lanka successfully concludes international bond restructuring;sees strong bondholder support in debt exchange (English)

Sri Lanka successfully concludes international bond restructuring;sees strong bondholder support in debt exchange (English)

President accepts Speaker's resignation;3 frontrunners to take over position (English)

President accepts Speaker's resignation;3 frontrunners to take over position (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm