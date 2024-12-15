One dead, 8 injured as van plunges into 50-foot precipice

One person was killed while at least 08 others have been wounded following a tragic accident which occurred this afternoon (15) when a van traveling on the Riverston - Laggala road plunged into a 50-foot precipice.



Police stated that the van was carrying nine passengers, one of whom was tragically killed in the accident, while eight others were left injured.

The injured individuals have been rushed to Laggala Hospital for medical treatment.

Police confirmed that the accident victims were part of a group from Galle who had been on an excursion.

Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.