Sri Lanka key to Indias neighborhood first policy and SAGAR vision - Jaishankar

December 16, 2024   08:20 am

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored Sri Lanka’s pivotal role in India’s Neighborhood First policy and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) Outlook during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday.

Following the meeting last night (15) with Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on a state visit to India, Dr. Jaishankar noted that he is confident Dissanayake’s talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will lead to greater trust and deeper cooperation. 

“Pleased to call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the start of his first State Visit to India. Sri Lanka is key to both India’s Neighborhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook. Confident that the talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will lead to greater trust and deeper cooperation,” Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

