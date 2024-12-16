Three employees suspended over Beliatta train collision

The Department of Railways stated that three employees have been suspended over the train collision that occurred at the Beliatta Railway Station on Sunday (15), involving the engines of the ‘Rajarata Rajina’ and ‘Sagarika’ trains.

The incident took place when the engine of the ‘Rajarata Rajina’ train, en route from Beliatta to Anuradhapura, collided with the ‘Sagarika’ train, which was stationary at the time due to an engine change.

The collision caused significant damage to the ‘Sagarika train’, and the train was not operational this morning (16) due to the incident.

The department had launched an investigation into the matter on Sunday.

Deputy General Manager of Railways N.J. Indipolage said that accordingly, three employees involved with the incident were suspended from duty following the investigation.

Furthermore, he highlighted that alternative trains have been deployed to minimize inconvenience to passengers, as the trains involved in the accident remain non-operational today due to the damage sustained.