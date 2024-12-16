Modi attends ceremonial welcome for President Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan

December 16, 2024   11:02 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on his maiden foreign visit since assuming office, was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, the official residence of the Indian President, earlier today (16). 

The event marked the commencement of his three-day official visit to India.  

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside several diplomats, were present at the ceremony to extend a warm reception to the Sri Lankan leader. 

President Dissanayake, who assumed office in September following his victory in Sri Lanka’s presidential and parliamentary elections, was welcomed by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the ceremonial reception, President Murmu and President Dissanayake introduced their respective ministers, diplomats, and senior officials, emphasising the warm ties between the two nations. 

Following the ceremony, President Dissanayake is set to pay homage to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat, a gesture reflecting the enduring friendship between the two nations.  

The highlight of the visit will be the discussions between President Dissanayake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, the official residence of the Indian Prime Minister. 

The agenda includes the signing of key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), extensive bilateral discussions, and a joint press briefing.  

Later in the day, President Dissanayake is scheduled to meet with Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, as well as hold talks with Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.  

The President and his delegation arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at approximately 5:30 p.m. yesterday (December 15). This visit marks a significant milestone in President Dissanayake’s foreign policy initiatives, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and fostering regional cooperation.

 

 

