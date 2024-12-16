17-year-old girl killed in road accident in Kandy

A 17-year-old girl has died following a road accident on William Gopallawa Mawatha in Kandy early this morning (16).

The accident occurred when a scooter motorcycle traveling from Gatambe to Kandy had collided with a vehicle near the Fish Market.

The teenage girl, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle with her father, was tragically killed after being run over by another vehicle following the collision.

The victim, a resident of Gelioya in Kandy, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her father, who was riding the motorcycle, had escaped without injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.