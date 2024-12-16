President Dissanayake meets Indian PM

December 16, 2024   01:02 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has held bilateral discussions with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

Present at the discussion were Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath and his Indian counterpart Dr. S. Jaishankar.

President Dissanayake, on his maiden foreign visit since assuming office, was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, the official residence of the Indian President, earlier today (16).

Later in the day, President Dissanayake is scheduled to meet with Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, as well as hold talks with Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.  

The agenda also includes the signing of key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), extensive bilateral discussions, and a joint press briefing.

