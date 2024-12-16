Man sentenced to 12 years RI for importing ecstasy pills

December 16, 2024   04:44 pm

The Colombo High Court today sentenced a defendant to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty over the importation of over 5,000 ecstasy pills into the country from France in 2020.

The accused, who is a resident of Meeraniya Street in Colombo 12, was apprehended by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) on July 10, 2020, in connection with an incident involving the importation of 5,716 ecstasy pills from France. 

The Attorney General subsequently filed charges against him, leading to a lengthy trial at the Colombo High Court.  

Delivering the verdict today, the judge found defendant guilty of the charges and underscored the seriousness of the crime. 

Prior to the sentencing, Senior State Counsel Lishan Rathnayake, representing the prosecution, highlighted the growing trend today of the country’s youth abusing such illegal drugs. He called on the court to issue a sentence that would act as a strong deterrent against such crimes.  

After reviewing the evidence presented, the court imposed a sentence of 12 years with rigorous imprisonment on the accused.

