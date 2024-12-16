President Dissanayake may reconsider 13A - Austin Fernando

The Former Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernando, claims that there is a possibility that incumbent President Anura Dissanayake may reconsider the 13th Amendment to the Constitution when proposing a new Constitution.

Speaking during Ada Derana’s current affairs program ‘@HydePark’, he noted that it is an excellent intension of the government to reduce corruption and bring back some of the money that are due to Sri Lanka but are hidden elsewhere.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted that, under its vision statement, India has proposed development plans for Sri Lanka and emphasized that Sri Lanka must navigate those plans carefully to avoid impacting relations with other foreign allies.

