President Dissanayake may reconsider 13A - Austin Fernando

President Dissanayake may reconsider 13A - Austin Fernando

December 16, 2024   05:08 pm

The Former Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernando, claims that there is a possibility that incumbent President Anura Dissanayake may reconsider the 13th Amendment to the Constitution when proposing a new Constitution.

Speaking during Ada Derana’s current affairs program ‘@HydePark’, he noted that it is an excellent intension of the government to reduce corruption and bring back some of the money that are due to Sri Lanka but are hidden elsewhere.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted that, under its vision statement, India has proposed development plans for Sri Lanka and emphasized that Sri Lanka must navigate those plans carefully to avoid impacting relations with other foreign allies.

Watch the full interview above…

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip

'Top 10 Champions in Diversity' Awards held in Colombo (English)

'Top 10 Champions in Diversity' Awards held in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka aiming for 2.2 million tourist arrivals in 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka aiming for 2.2 million tourist arrivals in 2024 (English)

75,000 kg of imported rice unfit for consumption;Customs orders to re-export (English)

75,000 kg of imported rice unfit for consumption;Customs orders to re-export (English)

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip (English)

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka targets 4 mln tourists arrivals and USD 8.5 billion revenue by next 2 years (English)

Sri Lanka targets 4 mln tourists arrivals and USD 8.5 billion revenue by next 2 years (English)