CAA conducts 342 raids on rice traders; fines imposed over 6

December 16, 2024   05:43 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says that 342 raids have been carried out so far ahead of the festive season with regard to selling rice above the controlled price.

CAA Chairman Hemantha Samarakoon stated that these raids were carried out between November 17 and today (Dec. 16).

Accordingly, court rulings have been received with regard to 06 of these raids, and fines of Rs. 700,000 have been imposed. 

The CAA Chairman further said that legal cases are being filed and judicial proceeding are proceeding regarding the remaining raids.

