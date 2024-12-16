New Speaker to be elected tomorrow after new MPs take oath

Parliament will convene tomorrow (17) where a new Speaker shall be elected following the Oaths and Affirmation of new Members of Parliament as provided by Standing Orders and the Constitution, said the Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

The matter was discussed when the Committee on Parliamentary Business met today (16), chaired by the Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih.

Several amendments have also been made to the previously decided Business of the House related to December 17 and 18, the statement said.

Accordingly, the Official Oath or Affirmation for the new Members has been allotted from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17.

Three Members nominated from the National List of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and a Member nominated from the National List of the New Democratic Front (NDF) are scheduled to take oath accordingly.

Thereafter, the Parliament will proceed forth to elect a new Speaker. Members of Parliament will then be given the opportunity to ask Questions for Oral Answers, according to the statement.

It was decided to hold the debate on the Supplementary Estimate to provide allowance for school children from 11.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on December 18, 20204.

Thereafter from 3.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. the Adjournment Motion (Opposition) on the “Restructuring of International Sovereign Bonds” is scheduled to be debated. Due to the allocation of time to elect a new Speaker, it has been decided to extend the debate time by one hour.

Time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, has been set aside for Questions for Oral Answers.

Thereafter, from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. it has been decided to hold the debate related to the Supplementary Estimate to provide allowance for school children, adjourned the previous day.

Regulations and Orders published under the Extra ordinary Gazettes agreed to be taken for debate previously will be taken up for debate on a future date.

Thereafter, time has been allotted for Questions at the Adjournment Time (two questions) from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.