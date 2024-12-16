Maximum retail prices to be imposed on several key items - Minister

December 16, 2024   09:28 pm

Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe says the government has decided to impose maximum retail prices on a range of essential items in the future. 

He made these remarks today (16) while speaking to the media in Anuradhapura.

The Minister highlighted the disparity between production costs and market prices, stating, “ A water bottle that sells for Rs. 100 can be sold for less than Rs. 40. A packet of salt, produced at a cost of Rs. 52, is being sold for Rs. 100.”

He expressed concern over inefficiencies in the salt industry and other sectors, pointing out that the high retail prices of essential goods have placed an undue burden on consumers.

In response, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), in collaboration with the Consumer Council, is taking steps to determine and regulate maximum retail prices for several items. 

Minister Samarasinghe assured that these measures will be finalized and implemented in the near future to ease the strain on consumers.

