Indian President hosts banquet in honor of President Dissanayake

December 16, 2024   10:46 pm

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has received Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and hosted a banquet in his honor.

“The President said that as a close and trusted partner, India would continue to support the Sri Lankan Government’s efforts for the sustainable economic development of Sri Lanka,” the President of India  posted on X (formerly Twitter).

President Dissanayake, who is on a three-day official visit to India, his maiden foreign trip after taking office, had also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Indian ministers today.

 

