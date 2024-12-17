The official Gazette notification confirming the resignation of Asoka Ranwala from the position of Speaker of Parliament has been issued, signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

According to the notification, Ranwala has resigned from the position effective from December 13.

Meanwhile, the opposition has also decided to propose a candidate from the opposition for the vacant position of the Speaker.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa stated that the proposal will be made with the consensus of all opposition parties. He made this announcement while addressing the media after a parliamentary group meeting held last evening (16).

Meanwhile, the ruling party also held a parliamentary group meeting yesterday, during which a final agreement was reached regarding the new Speaker.

Chief Government Whip and Minister of Health and Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, confirmed that the appointment of the new Speaker will be made when the Parliament convenes today.