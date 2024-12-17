General Election candidates expense reports to be publicized from today

General Election candidates expense reports to be publicized from today

December 17, 2024   09:15 am

The Election Commission says that the election expense reports of all candidates, party secretaries, independent group leaders and national list candidates who contested the 2024 General Election will be made public from today onwards (17).

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake, stated that these income and expenditure reports will be made public at every District Secretariat and the Election Commission’s office in Rajagiriya.

According to the Regulation of the Election Expenditure Act, the deadline for submitting income and expenditure reports for the 2024 General Election was midnight on December 06.

During that period, 7,412 of the 8,361 candidates who contested representing political parties at the district level have submitted their income and expenditure reports.

Additionally, the Election Commission stated that 493 of the 690 candidates from independent groups have submitted their reports, while 434 of the 527 national list candidates have also submitted their reports.

Furthermore, the Election Commission Chairman stated that legal action will be taken against candidates who have failed to submit their income and expenditure reports.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CAA conducts 342 raids on rice traders; fines imposed over 6 (English)

CAA conducts 342 raids on rice traders; fines imposed over 6 (English)

CAA conducts 342 raids on rice traders; fines imposed over 6 (English)

Modi attends ceremonial welcome for President Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan (English)

Modi attends ceremonial welcome for President Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan (English)

Justice Minister files complaint with CID over false information on Parliament website (English)

Justice Minister files complaint with CID over false information on Parliament website (English)

Modi assures India's continued economic support for Sri Lanka (English)

Modi assures India's continued economic support for Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in India during first foreign trip

'Top 10 Champions in Diversity' Awards held in Colombo (English)

'Top 10 Champions in Diversity' Awards held in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka aiming for 2.2 million tourist arrivals in 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka aiming for 2.2 million tourist arrivals in 2024 (English)

75,000 kg of imported rice unfit for consumption;Customs orders to re-export (English)

75,000 kg of imported rice unfit for consumption;Customs orders to re-export (English)