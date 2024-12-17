General Election candidates expense reports to be publicized from today

The Election Commission says that the election expense reports of all candidates, party secretaries, independent group leaders and national list candidates who contested the 2024 General Election will be made public from today onwards (17).

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake, stated that these income and expenditure reports will be made public at every District Secretariat and the Election Commission’s office in Rajagiriya.

According to the Regulation of the Election Expenditure Act, the deadline for submitting income and expenditure reports for the 2024 General Election was midnight on December 06.

During that period, 7,412 of the 8,361 candidates who contested representing political parties at the district level have submitted their income and expenditure reports.

Additionally, the Election Commission stated that 493 of the 690 candidates from independent groups have submitted their reports, while 434 of the 527 national list candidates have also submitted their reports.

Furthermore, the Election Commission Chairman stated that legal action will be taken against candidates who have failed to submit their income and expenditure reports.