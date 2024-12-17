Four new MPs sworn in

December 17, 2024   10:11 am

Four new National List Members of Parliament were sworn in before the Deputy Speaker this morning (17).

Accordingly, Faiszer Musthapha of the New Democratic Front (NDF) and Sujeewa Senasinghe, Mano Ganesan, and Mohamed Ismail of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) took oath as Members of Parliament following the commencement of today”s parliamentary session.

On December 12, the SJB announced the nominations for its four remaining National List MP seats, naming Mano Ganesan, Nizam Kariapper, Sujeewa Senasinghe, and Mohamed Ismail. 

However, only three SJB National List MPs were sworn in today, as Nizam Kariapper was not present to take oath.

Meanwhile, on December 11, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka issued a Gazette notification confirming Faiszer Musthapha”s appointment as an MP through the National List of the NDF, which contested the 2024 General Election under the “Gas Cylinder” symbol.

