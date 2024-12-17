The Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s (SLFP) disciplinary committee has summoned Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara, the party’s General Secretary Duminda Dissanayake said.

He revealed that charges have been brought against Jayasekara for allegedly acting in a manner that goes against the party’s decisions.

Dissanayake made this statement while speaking to the media at the SLFP headquarters.

The prolonged internal crisis of the SLFP, once one of the largest political parties of the country, began as the then-Chairman of the party former President Maithripala Sirisena ousted Jayasekara from the SLFP and stripped him of his position as the party’s General Secretary on September 05, 2023.

However, in July 2024, Jayasekara re-assumed duties as SLFP General Secretary outside the party’s headquarters alleging that he is still the legitimate General Secretary of the party, as the Colombo District Court had issued an interim order against the SLFP’s decision to expel him from party membership and the post of General Secretary.