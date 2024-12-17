New Speaker urges ruling and opposition parties to collaborate for national progress

December 17, 2024   11:23 am

The newly-appointed Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, says he will have to take on a challenging role in fulfilling his responsibility as a legislator for the greater good.

He stated this after assuming duties as the new Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament this morning (17).

In his address, Dr. Wickramaratne underscored the importance of cooperation among all Members of Parliament, regardless of political affiliation. He emphasized that mutual understanding and collaboration between the ruling party and the opposition is essential to achieving progress.

“As long as I hold this esteemed position, I promise to work to the utmost of my ability to protect the rights of all of you as representatives of the people. Thank you again to the entire House. I once again request everyone’s support in making the 10th Parliament an ideal Parliament that will fulfill the aspirations of the people and the well-being of the country, regardless of race or religion,” he added.

The newly-appointed Speaker reiterated his commitment to fostering unity and ensuring Parliament remains a platform dedicated to addressing the nation’s needs. He urged all lawmakers to work collectively to uphold the democratic values that reflect the aspirations of the people.

