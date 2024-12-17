Tri-forces security for ex-Presidents to be withdrawn from next week
December 17, 2024 01:11 pm
The tri-forces personnel assigned to provide security to former presidents will be withdrawn from next week and only police security will continue to be provided, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala said.
Speaking during today’s (17) parliamentary session, the Minister highlighted that the police protection will be provided to each former President in accordance with the outcomes of the security assessment conducted every 06 months.
Accordingly, the security for former heads of state would now be based on biannual security assessments. This decision comes as part of the government’s efforts to reassess and reduce public spending, particularly in the face of ongoing economic challenges, according to Minister Wijepala.
Commenting further regarding the matter, Minister Wijepala highlighted the substantial financial burden that the government has shouldered in the form of security expenses for former presidents.
He detailed the financial expenditure on security for each former president so far during this year, which includes contributions from the Tri-Forces, Sri Lanka Police, and the Presidential Secretariat:
1. Mahinda Rajapaksa
Tri-Forces: Rs. 328 million
Police: Rs. 327 million
Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 55 million
Total: Rs. 710 million
2. Maithripala Sirisena
Tri-Forces: Rs. 6 million
Police: Rs. 185 million
Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 16 million
Total: Rs. 207 million
3. Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Tri-Forces: Rs. 258 million
Police: Rs. 39 million
Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 10 million
Total: Rs. 307 million
4. Ranil Wickremesinghe (for 3 months)
Tri-Forces: Rs. 19 million
Police: Rs. 60 million
Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 3 million
Total: Rs. 82 million
5. Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga
Police: Rs. 99 million
Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 12 million
Total: Rs. 112 million
6. Hema Premadasa (Wife of late former President Ranasinghe Premadasa)
Police: Rs. 30 million
Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 3 million
Total: Rs. 32 million
“The total amount spent on the security of these retired presidents is Rs. 1,448 million within the past eleven and a half months,” Minister Wijepala stated, emphasizing the burden this places on public finances.
“This is a very difficult situation,” he added, calling for a reconsideration of how public funds are allocated, particularly for the protection of retired heads of state.