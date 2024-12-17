Tri-forces security for ex-Presidents to be withdrawn from next week

The tri-forces personnel assigned to provide security to former presidents will be withdrawn from next week and only police security will continue to be provided, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala said.

Speaking during today’s (17) parliamentary session, the Minister highlighted that the police protection will be provided to each former President in accordance with the outcomes of the security assessment conducted every 06 months.

Accordingly, the security for former heads of state would now be based on biannual security assessments. This decision comes as part of the government’s efforts to reassess and reduce public spending, particularly in the face of ongoing economic challenges, according to Minister Wijepala.

Commenting further regarding the matter, Minister Wijepala highlighted the substantial financial burden that the government has shouldered in the form of security expenses for former presidents.

He detailed the financial expenditure on security for each former president so far during this year, which includes contributions from the Tri-Forces, Sri Lanka Police, and the Presidential Secretariat:

1. Mahinda Rajapaksa

Tri-Forces: Rs. 328 million

Police: Rs. 327 million

Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 55 million

Total: Rs. 710 million

2. Maithripala Sirisena

Tri-Forces: Rs. 6 million

Police: Rs. 185 million

Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 16 million

Total: Rs. 207 million

3. Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Tri-Forces: Rs. 258 million

Police: Rs. 39 million

Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 10 million

Total: Rs. 307 million

4. Ranil Wickremesinghe (for 3 months)

Tri-Forces: Rs. 19 million

Police: Rs. 60 million

Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 3 million

Total: Rs. 82 million

5. Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga

Police: Rs. 99 million

Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 12 million

Total: Rs. 112 million

6. Hema Premadasa (Wife of late former President Ranasinghe Premadasa)

Police: Rs. 30 million

Presidential Secretariat: Rs. 3 million

Total: Rs. 32 million

“The total amount spent on the security of these retired presidents is Rs. 1,448 million within the past eleven and a half months,” Minister Wijepala stated, emphasizing the burden this places on public finances.

“This is a very difficult situation,” he added, calling for a reconsideration of how public funds are allocated, particularly for the protection of retired heads of state.