Petition challenging Archchunas MP post fixed for consideration

December 17, 2024   03:07 pm

The Court of Appeal fixed for consideration on January 15, 2025 a quo warranto petition filed seeking a writ order disqualifying Jaffna District Independent MP Ramanathan Archchuna from holding a parliamentary seat.

The petition filed by the Chairman of ‘Abhinawa Niwahal Peramuna’ Oshala Herath was taken up before a two-member Appeals Court bench comprising Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Mahen Gopallawa today (17).

The petitioner has alleged in his petition that MP Ramanathan Archchuna has handed over his nominations for the 2024 General Election without resigning from his post as a government medical officer.

The petitioning party has pointed out that it is unlawful to submit nominations for an election without resigning from a post an individual holds in the public service and that this is in violation of the provisions of the Elections Act.

Thus, the petitioner seeks an order be issued declaring that the respondent MP is not qualified to hold a seat in Parliament under the Constitution and to invalidate his appointment as an MP.

Accordingly, the court has ordered the petition to be called on January 15 to confirm the facts.

