Accordingly, the GDP for the third quarter of 2024 at constant price (2015) has increased up to Rs. 3,151,941 million from Rs. 2,987,544 million which recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

The year-on-year GDP growth rate for the third quarter of year 2024 has been reported as 5.5 percent of positive growth rate, while the Agricultural, Industrial and Services activities expanded by 3.0 percent, 10.8 percent and 2.6 percent respectively in the third quarter of 2024, according to the department.