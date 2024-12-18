Nizam Kariapper sworn in as MP

Nizam Kariapper of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) was sworn in as a Member of Parliament through the SJB National List during the parliamentary session that commenced today (18).

Following the swearing-in ceremony before the newly-appointed Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, MP Kariapper signed the Member Roll in the presence of the Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

Meanwhile, four new National List Members of Parliament were sworn in before Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih yesterday (17).

Faiszer Musthapha of the New Democratic Front (NDF), along with Arjuna Sujeewa Senasinghe, Muhammadu Ismail Muththu Muhammedu, and Mano Ganesan of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), took their oaths as Members of Parliament during the session.

The first session of the Tenth Parliament convened on November 21, during which newly appointed Members of Parliament took their oaths. At the time, the four National List Member names allocated to the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) was yet to be published via a Gazzete notification.

However, on December 12, the Election Commission issued the relevant Gazette notification naming four of the SJB’s National List MPs while three of them took their oaths yesterday (17), with MP Nizam Kariapper completing the process today.