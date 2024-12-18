Large scale foreign employment scam uncovered

Information has been revealed regarding a financial scam falsely promising foreign employment, carried out using photographs of officials of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

The SLBFE issued a statement, revealing that this financial scam is being carried out by creating WhatsApp links using photos of senior SLBFE officials and claiming to offer foreign employment opportunities in Israel.

Several complaints have been received regarding this scam, which has been committed by misusing photos posted on the bureau’s official Facebook page.

Accordingly, the Foreign Employment Bureau urges the public to be cautious and avoid falling victim to such fraudsters.

The Foreign Employment Bureau further stated that any information regarding these fraudulent activities should be reported to the bureau’s hotline at 1989 or via WhatsApp at 071 759 35 93.