President participates in parliamentary proceedings

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in Parliament a short while ago and is currently taking part in the ongoing parliamentary proceedings, said Ada Derana reporter.

The President, who had been on a three-day official visit to India, had only returned to the island last night (17).

President Dissanayake is currently delivering a special statement in the House regarding Sri Lanka’s IMF agreement and the present economic situation in the country.

Watch the live video of the President’s speech above...