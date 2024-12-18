Sri Lanka to allow vehicle imports from February 2025

Sri Lanka to allow vehicle imports from February 2025

December 18, 2024   01:02 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the government has decided to allow the import of vehicles for personal use, with effect from February 01, 2025.

He revealed this while delivering a special statement during the parliamentary session today (18).

He stated that the import restrictions on personal-use vehicles are proposed to be lifted starting February 01, 2025, while the import restrictions on passenger buses and special-purpose vehicles has already been lifted as of December 14, 2024.

