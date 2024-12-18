Keheliyas two bank accounts with Rs. 20 mln balance frozen

Keheliyas two bank accounts with Rs. 20 mln balance frozen

December 18, 2024   03:53 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has ordered to freeze two current and fixed deposit accounts belonging to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella for a period of one week.

The combined balance of the two bank accounts in question is around Rs. 20 million.

In accordance with Section 53(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 09 of 2023, the suspension was ordered to be implemented effective from yesterday (17).

The Bribery Commission intends to seek an extension of the suspension order once it is presented before court.

Previously, the Bribery Commission took action to freeze various assets belonging to the former Health Minister and several of his family members, including his wife, as part of ongoing investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

General Election candidates' expense reports to be publicized from today (English)

General Election candidates' expense reports to be publicized from today (English)

New Speaker urges ruling and opposition parties to collaborate for national progress (English)

New Speaker urges ruling and opposition parties to collaborate for national progress (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CAA conducts 342 raids on rice traders; fines imposed over 6 (English)

CAA conducts 342 raids on rice traders; fines imposed over 6 (English)

Modi attends ceremonial welcome for President Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan (English)

Modi attends ceremonial welcome for President Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan (English)