The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has ordered to freeze two current and fixed deposit accounts belonging to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella for a period of one week.

The combined balance of the two bank accounts in question is around Rs. 20 million.

In accordance with Section 53(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 09 of 2023, the suspension was ordered to be implemented effective from yesterday (17).

The Bribery Commission intends to seek an extension of the suspension order once it is presented before court.

Previously, the Bribery Commission took action to freeze various assets belonging to the former Health Minister and several of his family members, including his wife, as part of ongoing investigations.