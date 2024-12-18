16 deaths reported in fatal accidents on expressways so far this year

Sri Lanka Police says that a total of 16 people have died in 12 fatal accidents on the expressways of Sri Lanka as of December 14 this year.

Police reported that 5 individuals have sustained serious injuries, while another 77 suffered minor injuries from accidents on the expressways.

Additionally, 404 property damage cases have been recorded due to these incidents.

The majority of these accidents were caused by drivers’ inability to control their vehicle speeds, the Police said.

Police Spokesman SSP K.B. Manathunga further explained the situation, saying, “There have been 16 fatalities and 5 serious injuries in road accidents on the existing expressways in Sri Lanka so far. Investigations have revealed the underlying causes of these accidents. Two main factors contribute to this is careless and reckless driving, and the second is excessive fatigue on the part of the driver.”

He emphasized the importance of following traffic laws, especially on expressways, where speeds are higher than on regular roads. He further stated that even a small accident at such high speeds can have severe consequences for one’s safety.

“Similarly, never drive if you are tired,” the police spokesman warned.