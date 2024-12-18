16,000 MT of rice imported within two weeks

Around 16,000 metric tonnes of rice has been imported to Sri Lanka as of 3:30 p.m. today (18), following the relaxing of import restrictions on rice.

Additional Director General of Customs and Customs Media Spokesperson, Seevali Arukgoda, stated that this total includes 6,000 metric tonnes of Red Raw Rice and 10,000 metric tonnes of Nadu Rice.

Accordingly, since the restrictions on rice imports were lifted on December 04, a total of 16,000 metric tonnes of rice has been imported into the country thus far.