2024 census completed, preliminary report within a month

The Department of Census and Statistics has completed the final phase of this year’s Population and Housing Census, with data collection focusing on homeless individuals conducted yesterday (18), between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight.

Director General of the Department, Anoja Seneviratne, announced that the completion of this phase marks the conclusion of the 2024 census activities. However, the next five days will be allocated for updating and finalizing the collected data.

The nationwide census, which began on October 7, aimed to gather comprehensive information on individuals and housing. The Department has urged households that have not been visited by census officers to report their situation by calling the hotline 1901.

Seneviratne further confirmed that a preliminary report on the census findings will be released within a month following the conclusion of the data updating process.