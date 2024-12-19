Diplomatic steps to reclaim social security funds of Sri Lankan workers in Cyprus

National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi has announced that diplomatic measures will be initiated to secure the release of social security funds owed to Sri Lankan workers employed in Cyprus.

Speaking at a ceremony in Colombo, the MP highlighted that a significant issue has emerged, where Sri Lankan workers in Cyprus are unable to reclaim the social security contributions deducted from their salaries.

He assured that steps are being taken to address the matter and facilitate the return of these funds to Sri Lanka.