Sri Lankan man charged for alleged sexual assault on Melbourne flight

A Sri Lankan man faced Broadmeadows Magistrates Court today (19 December, 2024) charged with allegedly committing an act of indecency on board an international flight.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) will allege the man, 41, committed an act of indecency on a female passenger during a flight from Sri Lanka to Melbourne yesterday (Wednesday 18 December, 2024). The passenger alerted airline staff to the incident, who then notified the AFP.

AFP officers interviewed passengers and airline staff when the aircraft arrived at Melbourne Airport.

The man was charged with one count of an act of indecency, contrary to section 60 (1) of the Crimes Act 1900 (ACT), by virtue of section 15 (1) of the Crimes (Aviation) Act 1991 (Cth).

This offence carries a maximum penalty of 7 years’ imprisonment.

He was granted bail and is expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on 9 January, 2025.

AFP Detective Superintendent Stephen Cook said all travellers had a right to feel safe and the AFP had zero tolerance for any form of inappropriate or offensive behaviour, including on board an aircraft.

“When travelling through the airport and when on a plane, people are bound by Australian law and where there is evidence that someone has committed a criminal offence, the AFP will take action,” Det-Supt Cook said.

“The AFP is committed to supporting airport staff and aviation partners and will continue to protect travellers while maintaining zero tolerance for inappropriate behaviour.”



Source: The Australian Federal Police

