Warrant issued for arrest of Gnanasara Thero

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) Organization, Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero and to produce him before the court.

The arrest warrant was issued after Gnanasara Thero, named as a defendant in a case filed for insulting the religion of Islam, failed to appear before the court today (19).

The verdict in the case was originally scheduled to be delivered today. However, Gnanasara Thero was absent when the case was called. His attorney informed the court that his client could not attend proceedings due to an illness.

Taking the presented facts into consideration, Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena postponed the announcement of the verdict to January 9, 2025, while also ordering the arrest and production of Gnanasara Thero before the court.