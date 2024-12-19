Sri Lanka Police to receive Rs. 300M Indian grant for new vehicles

Sri Lanka Police to receive Rs. 300M Indian grant for new vehicles

December 19, 2024   02:31 pm

The Government of India has agreed to provide financial assistance amounting to Sri Lankan Rs. 300 million to address vehicle requirements for the Sri Lanka Police, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa announced during the Cabinet press briefing held today (19).

The grant will be utilized to supply vehicle to meet the operational needs of police stations in the Northern Province.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of ministers has approved a proposal submitted by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries to formalize the grant.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'This will be the last time we import rice if there are no natural disasters' - Trade Minister

'This will be the last time we import rice if there are no natural disasters' - Trade Minister

Verdict on petitions over Grade 5 Scholarship Exam on Dec. 31 (English)

Verdict on petitions over Grade 5 Scholarship Exam on Dec. 31 (English)

China plans to restart maritime research activities in Sri Lankan waters which were temporary halted (English)

China plans to restart maritime research activities in Sri Lankan waters which were temporary halted (English)

NPP manifesto and USAID programmes closely align in many ways - Ambassador Julie Chung (English)

NPP manifesto and USAID programmes closely align in many ways - Ambassador Julie Chung (English)

President participates in parliamentary proceedings (English)

President participates in parliamentary proceedings (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm