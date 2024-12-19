Sri Lanka Police to receive Rs. 300M Indian grant for new vehicles

The Government of India has agreed to provide financial assistance amounting to Sri Lankan Rs. 300 million to address vehicle requirements for the Sri Lanka Police, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa announced during the Cabinet press briefing held today (19).

The grant will be utilized to supply vehicle to meet the operational needs of police stations in the Northern Province.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of ministers has approved a proposal submitted by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries to formalize the grant.