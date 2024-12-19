Compulsory retirement age of govt doctors extended

December 19, 2024   03:52 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the extension of the compulsory age limit of retirement for government medical officers up to 63 years, with amendments to be made in line with the Pensions Act.

This decision allows government doctors who were set to retire by December 31, 2024, to continue serving until the age of 63. 

The extension applies to specialist doctors, all Grades of Medical Officers, Specialist Dental Surgeon, all Dental Surgeons, all Medical Officers in Medical Administrative Grade, and all government-registered medical officers.

Previously, the compulsory retirement age for government medical officers was lowered  from 65 to 60 years by then government in 2022. 

