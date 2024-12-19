Boat carrying over 100 Myanmar refugees reaches Mullaitivu

A boat carrying over 100 refugees from Myanmar has reached the shores of the Mullivaikkal area in Mullaitivu, according to Sri Lanka Navy and Police officers in Mullaitivu.

The refugees were reportedly being illegally transported from Myanmar to another country in the muti-day vessel when they had faced a shortage of food and water mid-sea, forcing the boat to land at the Mullivaikkal coast.

Security authorities have confirmed that the Sri Lanka Navy is providing food and water to the refugees, and that the future course of action with regard to the refugees is under consideration.

Police also revealed that nearly 25 children are among the refugees on board the vessel.