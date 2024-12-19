Sri Lanka must stick with IMF programme in good times and bad  Ranil

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe says that criticism pertaining to the country’s economy should be made within the framework of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement.

Issuing a special statement today (19), he emphasized that it is necessary to move forward and protect the IMF agreement and that neither the government nor the opposition has the ability to exit that agreement.

“If we do so, economic problems will arise in this country again,” he warned.

The former President said that Sri Lanka is preparing to issue new international bond coupons before December 20 and that all related activities are now completed.

“All we have to do now is issue a declaration that we have come out of bankruptcy. After that, the banks will also take the necessary relief measures.”

Wickremesinghe said that at the same time, relief must be provided to the people. “We have talked about this before. Every possible relief should be provided urgently.”

The former Head of State added that presently the income tax payment threshold has been increased from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 150,000.

“That is the number we can do. I also discussed with the IMF to take it to the limit of Rs. 200,000. They did not agree to it,” he said.

“We should act accordingly and provide more relief after the economy becomes stronger.”

Wickremesinghe said the government should remain in this program and that there is no way out of this. “We must stick with it in good times as well as in bad times.”

“I tell the opposition that there is no point in criticizing for no reason. I accept that the opposition is there to criticize. That is not a problem. Normally, an opposition is not going to praise a government.”

“But I would like to remind you that such criticism should be made within the framework of the IMF agreement,” he added.