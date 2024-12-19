Defence Ministry sets deadline to return licensed firearms provided to civilians

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence today informed licensees to return all licensed firearms that have not been returned and submitted for inspection, before January 20, 2025, in line with the decision taken to ensure a safe society by minimizing the use and misuse of firearms in the civil society and by implementing proper regulation.

The Ministry of Defence through electronic and print media had previously announced that all firearms and ammunition issued to civilians for personal protection must be returned to the government by 21 November 2024 for a quantitative review.

In response to the notice, about 85% of the licensees have returned their firearms, the ministry said issuing a statement today (19).

Furthermore, the licensees were informed to submit appeals to the Ministry of Defence before October 30, 2024 explaining the requirement if they wish to retain their firearms. The licensees who have submitted appeals were informed to submit relevant documents along with their firearms to the Ministry of Defence for inspection and review.

The Ministry of Defence said it decided to issue only one firearm per person for personal protection and it will be issued after considering intelligence reports.

The review of all appeals for firearms and firearm inspections will be completed on January 20, 2025 and licensees are requested to submit their firearms for inspection before that date, the statement said.

Furthermore, it has been observed that a significant amount of firearms and ammunition have been issued by the Sri Lanka Army and the Police in the past. Therefore, the Ministry of Defence has instructed that these firearms and ammunition be returned to the government before December 31, 2024.

Accordingly, the licenses are informed to follow the directives and hand over these firearms and ammunition to the nearest police stations, the ministry said.

It is also informed that legal action will be taken against licensees who fail to return their firearms for inspection before the stipulated date under the Firearm Ordinance No. 33 of 1916.

“In line with this decision taken by the Ministry of Defence to ensure a safe society by minimizing the use and misuse of firearms in the civil society and by implementing proper regulation, the licensees are informed to return all licensed firearms that have not been returned and submitted for inspection, before January 20, 2025.”

The Defence Ministry also emphasized that legal action will be taken against those who fail to do so.