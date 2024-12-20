A Gazette notification has been issued appointing an 18-member Presidential Task Force, including the President’s Secretary, to oversee the implementation of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative.

This initiative aligns with the President’s policy statement, “A Rich Country, a Beautiful Life,” and aims to launch a transformative national mission addressing the well-being, reconciliation, and progress of the nation.

The gazette was issued yesterday (19) under the signature of the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The task force members include the Secretary to the President, the Commanders of the Tri-Forces, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Chairman of the Urban Development Authority (UDA).

The programme is designed to foster the social, environmental, and ethical awakening of the country while strengthening environmental, economic, and social sustainability. It also aims to enhance the efficiency of state machinery to ensure the successful realization of its objectives.

This decision was approved at a recent Cabinet meeting to facilitate the implementation of this significant initiative.

Gazette issued appointing 18-member Clean Sri Lanka task force by Adaderana Online on Scribd