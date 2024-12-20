The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will review Sri Lanka’s recent tax revisions and a full assessment of these revisions will be included in the staff report, which will follow the Executive Board’s approval of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Sri Lanka, a spokesperson said.

On November 23, IMF staff and the Sri Lankan authorities reached Staff-Level Agreement on the Third Review under the EFF arrangement and once the review is completed or approved by the IMF Executive Board, Sri Lanka will have access to $333 million.

“With respect to what comes next, the Executive Board meeting is expected to take place in the coming months following the implementation by the authorities of the prior actions,” IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday responding to questions during a press briefing.

With regard to the tax revision measures that were announced, she said the staff will include a full assessment of these measures in the staff report that will be published following approval by the Executive Board of the program.