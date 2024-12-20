Minister denies agreement on Indian oil pipelines in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath, clarified that no agreement had been reached regarding the construction of Indian oil pipelines in Sri Lanka, during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s recent visit to India.

He made this statement at a special press briefing held at the Department of Government Information this morning (20) to provide insights into President Anura Kumara’s recent visit to India.

However, the Foreign Minister stated the construction of oil pipelines between India, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had been proposed.

He stated that an agreement had been reached to continue these discussions further.

Apart from that, he dismissed claims that an agreement had been reached to lay any Indian oil pipeline in Sri Lanka, calling such news false.

India, Sri Lanka and UAE have decided to implement a multi-product pipeline for supplying affordable and reliable energy, according to the India – Sri Lanka joint statement released following a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday.

According to the joint statement, PM Modi and Anura Kumara Dissanayake agreed to take steps towards the implementation of the solar power project in Sampur and further augment its capacity as per the needs of Sri Lanka.

The joint statement reads, “Emphasizing the need for reliable, affordable and timely energy resources for ensuring energy security and meeting basic needs of the people, both leaders underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in the energy sector and facilitation towards timely implementation of ongoing energy cooperation projects between India and Sri Lanka. In this regard, the leaders agreed to: Take steps towards the implementation of the solar power project in Sampur and further augment its capacity as per the requirements of Sri Lanka.”

“Continue consideration of the several proposals which are in different stages of discussion including: supply of LNG from India to Sri Lanka, establishment of a high-capacity power grid interconnection between India and Sri Lanka cooperation amongst India, Sri Lanka and UAE to implement a multi-product pipeline from India to Sri Lanka for supply of affordable and reliable energy, joint development of offshore wind power potential in Palk Straits, while prioritizing environmental protection including fauna and flora.”