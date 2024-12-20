Foreign Minister denies allegations against diplomat Himalee Arunatilaka

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath says the allegations levelled against the former Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Australia Himalee Arunatilaka, are completely false.

Arunatilaka, who currently serves as Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, was recently fined more than $100,000 in the Australian federal court, in addition to more than $500,000 in unpaid wages and interest to a Sri Lankan domestic worker for breaches of employment laws, while she was serving as the island nation’s Deputy High Commissioner in Australia.

However, speaking at a special press conference held at the Department of Government Information this morning (20), the Foreign Minister claimed that Ambassador Arunatilaka had not committed any offence regarding the payment of salaries to the employee in question.

Minister Herath also stated that Ambassador Himalee Arunatilaka is currently serving as Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva and continues to serve the country.

In response to a journalist’s question regarding the matter, the Minister stated that Arunatilaka had not personally committed any fraud, and that the Sri Lankan government is responsible for paying the salaries of those in the service of its diplomats.

Herath further explained that the Sri Lankan government is responsible for paying these salaries of employees based on Sri Lanka’s salary scales, which are lower than those in countries like Australia.

Therefore, the Minister stated that the government regrets the inconvenience faced by Ambassador Himalee Arunatilaka, noting that the issue arose due to Sri Lanka’s lower salary scales.

“The salaries of employees who accompany an ambassador, high commissioner, or diplomat are paid by the Sri Lankan government. If we consider the salary scale of the Sri Lankan government, we pay the salary which goes along with the Sri Lankan economy. This amount is notably lower compared to the salary scales in countries like Europe and Australia. The problem arises with that. The salary she paid was the one provided by the Sri Lankan government. That is lower than the salary scales in Australia. As a result of that, the Australian government had taken legal action against her. Here I would like to say very clearly that Himali Arunathilake has not committed any wrong. But the court has taken legal decision according to the law of that country. We as a government have to make a policy decision about this. In contrast, the situation in African countries is different. That is the true story,” the Minister added.