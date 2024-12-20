Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath stated that the incumbent government of Sri Lanka has neither signed nor implemented the Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) with India.

Responding to reports regarding the various agreements signed during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s recent visit to India, Minister Herath clarified that there is a need to update the Indo - Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (ISFTA), which was signed several decades ago.

Speaking at a special press conference held at the Department of Government Information today (20), the Minister emphasized that the government is working within the framework of the existing free trade agreement.

“There is also a need to update it. We hope to renew and take forward this agreement which was signed several decades ago, with the expansion of the market,” he said.

He further reassured the public, saying, “We have also taken steps to advance discussions on the ETCA. However, contrary to the reports, after the visit to India, the ETCA agreement has not been signed, nor has it been implemented. No such thing has happened.”

He emphasized that the government would not enter into agreements that could harm the country’s economy, stressing that this remains the government’s core policy.

“We are ready at any time to work for the development of the economy and trade of both countries,” he concluded, reaffirming the government’s clear position on the matter.