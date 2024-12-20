Motorcyclist killed in shooting at Dadalla

UPDATE (8.12 p.m.): The person injured in the shooting incident at Dadalla in Galle has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital, police confirmed.

Earlier, it was reported that a person riding a motorcycle has been injured in a shooting incident at Dadalla, Galle.

Police said that two gunmen who were on a motorcycle had opened fire at victim who was also riding a motorcycle, before fleeing the scene.

The injured individual was rushed to the Karapitiya Hospital for treatment following the shooting.